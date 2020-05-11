ELK PARK, N.C. — The Avery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the Elk Park community.
If anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of Colton Roy Norman, you are asked to call 911 or the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 733-2071.
Norman is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall. No further description was released by law enforcement.
In an undated photo of Colton Norman posted to Facebook by the sheriff's office, Norman can be seen with short brown hair and black-framed glasses.
Elk Park is located a mile east of the state border between North Carolina and Tennessee along U.S. Highway 19E. It is east of Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina and east of Roan Mountain in Tennessee.