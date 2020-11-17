Columbus Zoo to welcome 3 mountain lion cubs rescued from California wildfires

Captain Cal and two sister cubs will be arriving in the coming weeks from the Oakland Zoo.

Captain Cal and two sister cubs, unrelated to the male cub, will be arriving in the coming weeks from the Oakland Zoo.

According to the Columbus Zoo, firefighters in California named the male cub “Captain Cal” when they found him severely burned, limping down a burned-out road in Redding. He is now fully recovered 47 days after he was rushed to Oakland Zoo’s veterinary hospital by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Joining Captain Cal at the Columbus Zoo are two female cubs, who were orphaned by the August Complex fire.

