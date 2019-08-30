KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School is back in session, and that means some students might start to rack up lunch debt.

Norwood Elementary's hot lunch is a hot commodity these days. Cafeteria manager Wendy Dougherty loves seeing students enjoy their meals.

"We had the chicken fingers with the roll, a cheeseburger or hamburger, the fresh fruits, the salad, baby carrots, crinkle cut fries and bush beans," Dougherty said.

Meals are just less than $3. Yet, students fail to pay for their lunches each year nationwide.

Headlines over the summer showed the extremes some districts go through to get the money.

In New Hampshire, a lunch lady was fired for serving hot meals to students who owed money.

In Pennsylvania, a school threatened in a letter to parents to put their kids in foster care if they didn't pay.

There were also acts of kindness--sometimes with strangers paying off debts.

Here in East Tennessee, some districts said families owe thousands of dollars in student lunch debt.

Blount County finished with nearly $50,000 in debt last school year, and Sevier County was close to $60,000.

Anderson County finished in the black for the first time in years, according to a spokesperson.

Anderson said it's a combination of a cap on the amount students can charge, and community organizations pitching in to help.

Executive Director of School Nutrition for Knox County Schools, Brett Foster, said the district finished in May with nearly $165,000 in charges.

"It comes out of the general purpose fund," Foster said. "If they didn't have to pay that, they could spend on other things—things for students."

"We're lucky that we have a general purpose budget and administration that support what we do and support keeping kids well fed while they're at school," she added.

Knox County is trying to reduce the debt by signing families up for free and reduced breakfast and lunch.

"Actually, last year it was less for us than it was in previous years," Foster said. "We have a great staff at Central Office that works with families on payment plans."

Foster said even though they're in the red, the investment always has high returns.

"They can't help it if they show up to school without lunch money," Foster said. "We want to make sure that they're well prepared to learn in the classroom."

Foster encouraged parents to reach out to Knox County Schools if they need help paying for their students meals.