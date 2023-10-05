Knoxville Vietnam veterans receive pin during commemoration ceremony

Everyone who served in the military from Nov. 1, 1955, through May 15, 1975, could attend the event and receive a lapel pin.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans who served in the U.S. military from Nov. 1, 1955, through May 15, 1975, had a chance to take part in a commemoration ceremony on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, they could get a special lapel pin and listen to Bill Robinson, a retired Air Force Captain. He was the keynote speaker and other veterans organizations helped organize the ceremony, such as the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Congressman Tim Burchett's office and the Karns High School ROTC.

The ceremony was hosted by Humana as part of the Vietnam War Commemoration Program, which was established in 2012. According to a press release, Humana is a commemorative partner and supports pinning ceremonies across the country.

"To help remedy the homecoming that they received, we get the pleasure of meeting, honoring, presenting them with a pin and officially welcoming them home," said Dee Hughes, the regional veteran executive of Humana.