Commercial vehicle hit by train in Hawkins County, emergency crews responding

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said motorists should use caution in the area of Highway 11 East near Lautner Road in Bulls Gap, near the Greene County line.

They said a commercial vehicle was hit by a train Tuesday evening and emergency crews were responding. They said that traffic will be delayed in the area and said motorists were also being detoured away from the crash.

"We ask you keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers," officials said in a post on social media.

Additional information about the crash, including the cause and whether any injuries were reported in it, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.