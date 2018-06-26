Knox County Commissioners approved a plan for a new neighborhood in Hardin Valley Monday night.

The Metro Planning Commission denied the request at first but the company appealed the decision with county commission.

The subdivision is being built by Ball Homes, a Kentucky-based home builder with a Knoxville office. It has plans to build 45 homes near Pellissippi State Community College.

Records show the company has spent $45 million over the last 5 years buying up 29 different parcels of land to develop.

The Knoxville-Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission says Hardin Valley is the fastest growing area in Knox County.

Some neighbors say the community is growing too fast and many opposed the new development.

MORE: Homeowners concerned Hardin Valley is growing too quickly for its infrastructure

© 2018 WBIR