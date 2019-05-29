KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a program for the poorest of the poor, saved from operating with $1.2 million less in its budget after the County Commission voted to delay cuts Tuesday.

Now, the reduction will be voted upon when the commission approves the mayor's full budget on June 6.

Called the Indigent Care Program, it helps fund doctor's visits and hospitalizations for more than a low-income thousand adults every year in Knox County. Participants make less than $500 dollars a month.

"It would have a significant impact," Dr. Dennis Freeman, the CEO of Cherokee Health, which will see its funding from the program cut nearly in half.

"They're not only low income, they're people with an acute medical need. So if they didn't come here and get primary care, likely they would end up going to a hospital emergency room," he said.

And the hospitals don't want the change either.

In a statement, Tennova said the program doesn't currently cover all its costs.

"Reimbursement through the Indigent Care program does not fully cover our cost to provide care, and further cuts to the program could impede our ability to serve our patients. We urge careful consideration of the Indigent Care program to ensure all members of our community have access to the healthcare services they need," the statement said.

Covenant Health said "we are always concerned when there is a proposal to decrease crucial public funds that help cover the cost of medical services for our neighbors in need. If the county’s proposed budget cut for indigent medical care is approved, as a not-for-profit health system Covenant Health would have to carefully consider the cost of additional charity care in light of our responsibility to use our financial resources wisely in delivering care to all the communities we serve."

At the health department, Dr. Martha Buchanan asked Mayor Jacobs for more money for the program this year.

Instead, the mayor's proposal cuts indigent care funding by almost 30 percent from $4.2 million to $2.995 million.

"Nobody is ever happy when their budget is cut," Buchanan said.

She said care should not be impacted despite the budget cuts, in part because of the requirement hospitals provide emergency care and Cherokee's requirement to aid people without insurance.

"The same amount of people will be getting served. The hospitals will be getting a lower reimbursement rate," Jacobs said. "So anytime we're looking at the budget, we have to look at things that make sense to try to save the taxpayers money. In this case, indigent care was something that popped out."

Buchanan said it means providers will have to look elsewhere for funding to help patients.

"Our hope is that they'll get the medical care they need just maybe not under this indigent care program," she said.

In a release on June 5, the Knoxville Branch of the NAACP expressed its opposition to the budget cut, calling it "unacceptable" and saying it would "widen the disparity gap for those in need."

"It is our belief that the people’s government has a lead responsibility to ensure that all citizens have access to quality health care. And we, the Knoxville Branch of the NAACP, demand that our Mayor continue to support the efforts of all those in the community that provides health care services to the poor and underserved in our community," the release said.