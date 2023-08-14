Knox Co. Commissioner to ask Gov. Lee to use downtown Knoxville pedestrian bridge money for mental health center instead

Around $20 million was set aside by the state to build a pedestrian bridge over the Tennessee River, connecting downtown to South Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Commissioner is asking state leaders to use money originally set aside to build a pedestrian bridge to fund a mental health facility in the area instead.

Kyle Ward, the Fourth District Commissioner, said he wanted the money to be used to help people with mental health issues. The state originally committed $20 million to a project to build a pedestrian bridge over the Tennessee River, connecting the University of Tennessee campus to South Knoxville.

Knoxville leaders had also applied for federal grant money to help fund the bridge project. It was a part of other plans, such as plans to redevelop the Neyland Stadium area into an "entertainment district" or other plans to expand UT housing into South Knoxville.

Federal funds for the bridge project were not approved. It would have added $25 million in federal money to fund the project. Leaders previously said it is expected to cost around $70 million in total.

"The hospital will serve as a regional center for mental health in the region as well. So, ideally, if this were to be able to stand up, we could do more preventative care and we can have better access for our local citizens," said Ward.