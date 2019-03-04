ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members met to discuss the impact of the Bull Run fossil plant closure Tuesday night.

The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to close the plant in 2023.

In February, TVA said the closure would not significantly affect the environment.

In a separate assessment, it says there is a long-term potential for direct discharge of hazardous waste from the plant.

At the meeting, neighbors say they want to see the coal ash removed.

Anderson County Commission will meet next Monday to further discuss the issue.