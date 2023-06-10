Celebration of life for fallen Knox Co. Deputy Tucker Blakely marks an end to a week of grief

Friends, family members, law enforcement officers and the community arrived at Clear Springs Baptist Church Friday for Tucker Blakely's funeral.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday was a somber day after almost a week of grief and mourning for a fallen Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy — Tucker Blakely. He was 29 years old and was fatally shot while responding to a call about a domestic situation on Oct. 1.

Mourners gathered Friday for a procession taking Blakely from a Powell funeral home to the church. Tucker had graduated from Powell High School in 2012, and friends from the school described him as a person capable of finding joy in any situation.

Law enforcement vehicles were also parked outside the church with their lights on ahead of the funeral, in a "Sea of Blue."

Governor Bill Lee gave a statement about Tucker's service and his death. He said flags at the state Capitol would be flown at half-staff in his memory. Along Emory Road, people gathered and flags flew at half-staff as a lengthy line of cruisers followed the hearse to Clear Springs Baptist Church.

The last time a Knox County deputy died in the line of duty due to gunfire was in 1984 when Detective James Kennedy was fatally shot while investigating a report of a stolen car. In 2004, a Loudon County deputy, Jason Michael Scott, was also shot and killed while responding to a domestic call. In 2022, Sgt. Chris Jenkins was also fatally hit by a car while on duty in Loudon County.

"Echo shift, I now address you. He loved you, he trusted you, he had your back. I lost my husband, the father of my child, but that does not discount that you all also lost a brother, and I am so deeply sorry for your loss," said Katarina Blakely, his wife.

Tucker, who was lovingly called "Tuck," was fatally shot while responding to a domestic call at a home on Sunday in West Knox County. The gunman, Matthew Logan Rose, was also killed. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, and additional information about it was not available.

Tucker's funeral began at around 2 p.m. after a long procession of law enforcement cruisers escorted his casket, which was draped with a U.S. flag, to Clear Springs Baptist Church. It began with the National Anthem and a pledge to the U.S. flag before a prayer by Justin Pratt, the chaplain with KCSO and pastor of the church.

Jimmy Davis, the Loudon County sheriff, spoke briefly before introducing Tucker's wife Katarina at the funeral.

"I'm very honored to stand before you today, to assist the Knox County Sheriff's Office in giving their hero a goodbye," he said. "Last year at the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, we lost a deputy and the men and women at the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Blount County, Anderson County, and many other sheriff's offices from our region, lifted us up. We were able to provide for our citizens, grieve, mourn, but most importantly heal. That's what we do in this business — we serve."

Katarina said it was Tucker's dream to become a law enforcement officer and had recently become a K-9 handler before the shooting, meeting with his K-9, Enoch.

"You will hear too many stories about Tucker as an officer, and he was a goddamn good one," she said. "I cannot stress how much he loved this department, and you are his family ... I spent nearly half of my life with Tucker in it, a boy I first saw sitting next to my twin sister in eighth-grade jazz band. High school Tucker was outgoing, arrogant, always in American Eagle and pastel polos. Initially, I overlooked him as boyfriend material and brushed off advance after advance, because I thought I could do better. But I could not have been more wrong."

She described him as a handsome, intelligent, strong and confident person.

"Even in the most difficult times, he found the courage — an attribute I like to think we can now share," she said. "He touched everyone in this room with love."

Congressman Tim Burchett appeared at the funeral and spoke, as well as Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

His mother, Mary Blakely, also shared some words about Tucker, followed by his father, Tim Blakely.

"Before all of this, before you were a hero and before you were a daddy, before you were a husband, you were my son, my baby, my cuddle-bug. Rest, my son, and just know you will never be forgotten," she said. "I will see my son again one day, I am sure of that."

"Tucker was able to turn frowns into smiles, and sadness into laughter and joy, which is only a gift that can be given from our God above," said Tim. "As a dad, watching my son grow up and become a man, a husband, the father of our precious grandson has been a gift from God that he alone can only give to me and Mary."

Tucker had marched in the Powell High School band and was also a military veteran after serving in the U.S. Army. He leaves behind his wife, a 5-year-old son, his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, a mother-in-law, a father-in-law and a sister-in-law. His brother, Tim Blakely, is also the mayor of Maynardville.

He also leaves behind his colleagues at KCSO. Sheriff Tom Spangler spoke at the funeral.

"Tucker was taken away from his family, both blue and blood, far too early. We have lost not only one of Knox County's finest officers but also a brother. As many of you know, I lost my mother this past week. And after receiving friends on Monday night, I returned back to the hospital, to be with our officers and Tucker's family. I was told that Katarina, that you wanted to see me. You may not remember that, but boy I sure do. When I made it up there to you, you held out your arms and said you didn't know about my mother, and you asked me why I was there," Spangler said. "Because Tucker and your family are my family, too."

Spangler shed tears at the podium after asking people to applaud "young Tucker" for a job well done.

"You saved other lives for what you did, and you need to be recognized for that," he said.

Dispatchers gave Blakely's end-of-watch call at around 3:20 p.m. Friday, during the funeral, before a prayer.

"While our hearts are broken, we are better people for having known him," dispatchers said in the call broadcast with footage of his cruiser. "Rest easy, faithful servant. We have the mic from here."