Community gives mixed feedback on KUB broadband plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, community members in East Knoxville questioned Knoxville Utilities Board about its new fiber and broadband internet plan.

People raised concerns about underserved communities and those who already struggle with utility bills.

KUB said customers will see a 3 percent increase over three years for the service.

It would not increase rates for 7 years after that.

People who choose not to get internet would still see the rate increase.

Some people said it's worth it after working and learning from home for a year.

"Having the last year or so of classes online, you especially get to notice just how bad the existing providers are in some cases, so this coming out to everyone was a major stepping stone I think," said Ben Klein, a student and KUB customer

KUB still needs approval from its board of commissioners and the Knoxville city council.