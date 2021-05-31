Community rallies around Greene County church destroyed in massive fire

Investigators say no foul play is suspected in the fire. The official cause has not yet been determined.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Singing hymns and worshipping. The Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church congregation came together for Sunday service in their fellowship hall.

Last Tuesday night, the church was destroyed in a massive fire. When news of the tragedy spread, Pastor Lynn Neas says the congregation received an outpour of love and support from the surrounding community.

"I've cried," Neas said. "I thought there wasn't any more tears left, but every time they come I just cry about the goodness of an almighty God."

Each year, the younger church members attend the Free Will Baptist Summer Camp at the Oaks Conference Center. It usually costs about $150 dollars per camper. This year, the members of the church's family ministries volunteered to cover the cost.

Executive Director, Jim McComas, says it's the least they could've done.

"In times of tragedy when people don't have anything they can do, it's time to rally," McComas said. "Pastor Neas tried to fight me about it and I said let us be a blessing to you and we're glad to do it."

13-year-old Emma Laws is one of eight church members who will attend the bible camp for free. A place that's near and dear to her heart.

"Four years ago, I went there and got saved," Laws said. "Last year due to COVID-19, it got canceled and after this, it's definitely going to be more meaningful to return to campus this year."

Pastor Neas says the camp will serve as a beacon of hope for the congregation.

"The bible says it's more blessed to give than to receive and the Lord just keeps on blessing. You'll never out-give God," Neas said.