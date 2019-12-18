It's been four years since Zaevion Dobson, 15, died while shielding his friends from gunfire.

Dobson, a sophomore, was hanging out with friends on a front porch on the evening of Dec. 17, 2015 when gunshots were fired randomly in the Lonsdale neighborhood where he lived.

He blocked the shots with his body, saving friends Faith Gordon, 17, and Kiara Rucker, 16. They were on the front porch of Gordon's aunt. Dobson died that night.

This weekend, the community is honoring Zaevion by engaging in the pastime he loved so much: Football.

On Saturday, Dec. 21 -- the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation and the Emerald Youth Foundation will host 'Zea's 7 on 7 Playbook Bowl.'

The event is set to begin at 2 p.m. at the new Haslam-Sansom Emerald Youth Foundation Complex.

VFL Todd Kelly Jr. will be there along with Zaevion's former Fulton teammates. Everyone is welcome to attend.