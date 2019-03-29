KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation is inviting community members to an open house to view 3D renderings for the revitalization of Austin Homes.

Participants will also review options for residential building types and use of open spaces and provide feedback to shape the master plan for the property, according to a press release.

Austin Homes residents, stakeholders and community members are encouraged to attend the event, which is a continuation of the master planning process that started last December.

KCDC said they plan to replace the existing affordable housing on the site, while adding a mix of housing choices for families and individuals of varied income levels and other appropriate non-residential uses.

“The community input through the master planning process continues to be instrumental in developing a master plan that both revitalizes Austin Homes and complements the renewal of downtown Knoxville,” KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley said.

The open house will be held Wednesday, March 27, from 4:30-7 p.m., at Green Magnet Academy, 801 Lula Powell Drive.

For more updates on the Austin Homes master plan development, visit the Austin Homes Revitalization section at https://www.kcdc.org.

