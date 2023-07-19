Community leader, former County Commissioner Tank Strickland dies

Strickland stepped forward and led commission following a turbulent period in its history.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leader, friend to all and former Knox County Commissioner Thomas "Tank" Strickland Jr. has died at age 70.

He died Tuesday at his Knoxville home, said state Rep. Sam McKenzie, who formerly served on commission with Strickland.

McKenzie became emotional Wednesday as he recalled Strickland's contributions to the community and the quality of his character.

He was a strong leader in rocky times, a dedicated community servant, a loyal friend who always had your back, McKenzie recalled.

Services are pending, Patton Funeral Home is handling arrangements, McKenzie said.

Survivors include his wife, Terry Wade Strickland, and their three children.

Among his many contributions to the community, one in particular stands out, McKenzie said.

It was Strickland's leadership on Knox County Commission after the 2007 Black Wednesday scandal in which several commissioners met in violation of state open meetings laws to cut deals and make political fixes after they could no longer avoid the fact that some would be term-limited out.

McKenzie said he meant no disrespect to anyone holding office at the time. But "Tank really brought honor back to being a county commissioner," he said.

Strickland served two terms on commission starting in 2002.

A University of Tennessee graduate, Strickland previously worked as the city of Knoxville's community relations director.

His work in the community was ubiquitous.

His board memberships included the Metropolitan Drug Commission, the Community Television Board, the Great Schools Partnership Committee, th Development Corporation of Knox County and the Knoxville Knox County Community Action Committee.

He also was a supporter and participant in the local Golden Gloves boxing organization, befriending key figures such as Ace Miller and "Big John" Tate.

In 2010, Knox County dedicated a park to Strickland. It's adjacent to the Burlington Branch Library on Asheville Highway.

Ever self-effacing and modest, Strickland expressed his gratitude at the recognition.