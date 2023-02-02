Chief of Police hosts community meeting in North Knoxville

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon joined Chief of Police Paul Noel during the meeting. A few people asked questions about community safety, and Noel later said his goal was to be transparent about ongoing efforts to improve safety across the community.

"We talked about some of the great accomplishments we've had in the first seven months with me being chief here," said Noel. "We've cut murders by 15% last year, we reorganized the Knoxville Police Department to really be more responsive to some of the community concerns, and really talk about the plans for 2023."