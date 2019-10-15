KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day provides support to and awareness of those who have lost an infant or pregnancy.

The Knox County Health Department is hosting an event at Hunter Valley Farm at 6 p.m. for all those who have been touched by this heartbreaking loss. Participants can write their baby's name or date of a loss on a luminary candle.

Register for free tickets online here.

Several parents will speak, along with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, University of Tennessee Medical Center Chaplain Brad Hood, UT Medical Center Neonatologist Dr. Keri Lattimore, and Lauren and Tommy Morgan, co-founders of Project Gabriel.

The Knox County Health Department said Improving the well-being of mothers, infants and children is an important community health goal.

“In our work to prevent infant loss and promote healthy pregnancies and babies, we’ve seen a need for more community support for the families who have experienced this tragic loss. Our hope is to provide a time for these families to honor and remember their babies, however short their lives may have been, in an environment where they are surrounded by love and understanding,” said KCHD Program Manager Katie Larsen.

Free resources and information will be available at the event.

