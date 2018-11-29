MCMINN COUNTY — A community is mourning the death of a teen and two children who died in a two-vehicle crash in Niota on Wednesday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 18-year old Morgan Goldman from Athens and two children died in a crash at an intersection on Highway 11.

Classmates of Goldman at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens honored her Thursday with a memorial, saying she was aunt to the two children who died: her 5-year-old and 1-year-old nieces.

Her friends and colleagues said Goldman dreamed of becoming a pediatric nurse.

"She was such a great person. I hope that other people can mirror her personality and her kindness to others and that's what we want to remember," Nursing Director Alise Holt said.

Holt said the class will keep the memorial where it is as a way to remember her.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

THP said Goldman was driving a Hyundai Elantra down County Road 351 in Niota before she pulled up to an intersection on U.S. Highway 11.

The second vehicle, a Ford F-250 driven by 30-year-old Raquel Brady from Athens, was driving northbound on Highway 11.

THP said the Ford was passing vehicles when the Goldman's Hyundai pulled out onto the highway, trying to make a left hand turn. The Hyundai was struck on the driver's side and both vehicles went off the road.

Brady's condition is unknown.

THP said all drivers and passengers involved were wearing safety restraints.

The families of the victims have been notified and THP is still investigating to determine whether charges will be filed.

