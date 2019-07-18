The Emerald Youth Foundation invited people out for a special prayer service in Lonsdale at a new ministry complex that's under construction.

The Lonsdale Area Ministry Complex is expected to be completed by this fall.

Guests were invited out to see it Thursday during a casual service that included worship, prayer sessions and a few remarks from Emerald Youth representatives.

John Crooks, the communication director for the foundation, said they are thankful for the Lonsdale community.

"We're so grateful for the Lonsdale community for allowing us to be a part of this. We really look forward to serving children and families through our faith and learning programs, and we really look forward to serving the community," he said.

Guests also had the opportunity to write a prayer or piece of scripture in part of the building before flooring and drywall work begins.

You can learn more about the new complex at this link.