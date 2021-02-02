Community speaks on 15-month plan to renovate Western Heights and Beaumont neighborhood

The renovation plan includes designs for buildings, parks and greenspaces as part of the "Transforming Western" initiative.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members had the chance to voice their opinion on renovation plans for a housing site and neighborhood in Knoxville on Wednesday.

Knoxville's Community Development Corporation started seeking opinions about its "Transforming Western" planning initiative from anyone who lives, works, visits or has any other interest in the future of the West Heights housing site and the surrounding Beaumont neighborhood.

The plan includes designs for buildings, parks and greenspaces. They said the process is expected to take around 15 months as officials engage with residents and stakeholders.

It will culminate in an application for a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which would be used to transform the neighborhood.