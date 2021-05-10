Community turns out for blood drive to help KPD investigator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — An ongoing community blood drive aims to help an ailing, veteran Knoxville Police Department officer who has cancer.
KPD Investigator Jeff Damewood has a form of cancer that requires blood transfusions. He's a 24-year member of the department.
He's in the hospital intensive care unit.
On Monday, a daylong blood drive was held at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Medic Regional Blood Center partnered with KPD on the event.
"For 24 years, Jeff has fought the bad guys to keep the city safe," said KPD Capt. John Kiely. "Right now he needs our help, he needs the blood to keep going so he can get back on the street and keep the streets of Knoxville safe."
On Tuesday, donors can give blood to help Damewood at the Maryville Food City.