'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee.

Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.

"There’s a lot of history here," said Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller for Company Distilling.

The Townsend landmark is just steps from the Little River.

“It had been a grocery store, it had been a little bit of a bar, it had been a tubing business,” he said.

And now, it's home to Company Distilling.

“This is somewhat the culmination of a dream that I've had for at least a couple of years now,” Arnett said.

After 12 years, Jeff Arnett left Jack Daniel's to create his own bourbon whiskey business. He teamed up with a couple of East Tennesseans and set up shop in Blount County.

“We're a straight bourbon whiskey that's been finished with maple wood.”

When they officially opened, the mayor offered some historical context and clarification to Company Distilling’s distinction as Blount County's first distillery.

“He said, ‘There's been distilling here before... it'll just be the first legal one,’" said Arnett citing the mayor.

Although they couldn't save the building's original structure, the team at Company Distilling decided to honor part of the area's past -- specifically Ace Gap, which was once home to the Little River Lumber Company.

“We had seen photos of loggers sitting around playing cards, drinking, like moonshine from a steel.”

So, Company Distilling created a line of flavored spirits called Ace Gap that's distilled, bottled and served in Townsend.

“We have a steel that's capable of making vodka, gin, whiskey,” said Arnett. “We have a batching system where we can do flavored spirits. But what we'll do here is largely going to be vodka-flavored spirits and beer.”

Guests can sample the product in the tasting room as they watch production.

Right now, the bourbon whiskey is produced offsite.

“We're laying down a unique product in Ohio that we can pick up and move.”

Company Distilling headquarters and bourbon whiskey distillery will be next to Alcoa's old brick plant, which will be used for barrel storage. Construction should start next year, but Arnett said it will be at least four years before they craft a fully mature bourbon whiskey product in Alcoa.

Until then, guests can enjoy a taste of Company Distilling, including the bourbon whiskey in Townsend.

“I really thought that tourists would dominate the people that stopped here, but we're finding largely that the support base that we've seen has been local.”

Company Distilling has partnered with Amici restaurant in Maryville to serve a small menu in Townsend. The tasting room offers distillery tours as well as live entertainment on the weekends.

Company's third location in Thompson Station distills a gin product they've renamed Ghost Rail.