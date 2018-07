A Campbell County company is expanding, bringing an additional 148 jobs to the county.

Leaders gathered in Jellico to announce that Better Made Trailers would add 100 jobs in Jellico and 48 jobs in Jacksboro. They hope to start hiring in September.

The company makes dump, utility, and equipment trailers.

They also started a ministry called "New Beginnings," where they give a second chance to people who are recovering from opioid addiction or who have been incarcerated.

© 2018 WBIR