Company that makes battery safety technology opens new laboratory in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a company that develops battery safety technology said they were opening a new laboratory at the University of Tennessee Spark Innovation Center. They said the laboratory will house Safire Technology Group's research and development division.

They also said the new lab would help the company to continue working on its "SAFe Impact Resistant Electrolyte" additive for Lithium-ion batteries, which helps prevent explosions and fires from batteries.

They said the location of the new laboratory was chosen to help the company build on its partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Andrew Hanna, who used to work with ExxonMobil, will oversee the company's Knoxville facilities as the Head of Product and Brand.

Safire Technology Group's primary product is meant to help prevent explosions and fires from batteries. The additive is used on electric vehicle batteries. The company also makes safety technology for electric aircraft, and develops defense technology, according to its website.

UT's Spark Innovation Center is located inside UT Research Park and focuses on helping people build regional tech startup companies. The center also has a 12-week program that gives people creating early-stage cleantech companies stipends to help mitigate travel costs, and connects them with mentoring support to help the business grow.