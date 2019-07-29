No matter what way you look at it, going back to school can be expensive.

Compassion Closet is doing what they can to alleviate that burden, especially for foster families in the area.

Volunteers, including a group of cheerleaders from Premier Athletics, brought all kinds of school supplies, notebooks, glue, art supplies to help those foster kids in need in the area.

The Closet said they served close to 50 families and 100 foster kids.

James Council is a foster parent. He said help like this makes all the difference.

"You focus on the child and a lot of times you lose sight of the other things that are required to get you through the day to day and it's awesome to know there are people in the community that are setting up stop-gaps for you to go hey, you were focusing on the child and you missed this, show up here and we'll take care of that for you," Council said.

