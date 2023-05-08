Knoxville Compost Project adds more drop-off locations

Participants must take an online quiz to receive the code that opens the food scrap bins.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Compost Project is now offering more locations for citizens to drop off their household food scraps.

Residents can drop off qualifying food scraps at the original downtown collection site at 227 Willow Avenue, 225 W. Moody Avenue, 210 Alice Street and on Saturdays at the Market Square Farmers’ Market.

Food scraps for the compost project are only accepted at these locations.

The Waste and Resources Management Office launched the Knoxville Compost Project last spring with the single food scraps drop-off location. In March, the project received a USDA Composting & Food Waste Reduction Grant, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.