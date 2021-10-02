Comptroller: Former Kingston parks director spent thousands without proper controls, documentation

State investigators looked at the director's spending from July 2016 until January 2019.

Kingston's former longtime parks director oversaw three bank accounts through which he made "personal, questionable, and undocumented purchases" in a 2 1/2-year period, according to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

Investigators identified total questionable purchases and payouts of at least $19,338. They reviewed spending from July 2016 to January 2019.

The office has turned over its investigation of the questionable spending to District Attorney General Russell Johnson's office for his review. The director quit in 2019.

The identified bank accounts were for fees, sponsorships and donations, according to the comptroller. The director controlled the accounts and a debit card associated with them more than two years.

"These accounts were not maintained or authorized by city officials," according to a release.

The director told investigators two of the accounts predated his hiring in 2006.

There were charges to grocery stores, sporting goods stores, and a tobacco store, among others. No invoices were submitted to document why the department needed them, according to the comptroller.

Some of the purchases were in Knoxville.

The investigation also showed instances when someone bought gift cards -- more than $1,000 -- with city money.

"The director advised that gift cards were periodically given to sporting event participants and departmental employees," the investigation found. But the director didn't provide documentation of the recipients.

The director also wrote checks to himself totaling at least $3,528 during the period examined for things like refereeing games and teaching classes, according to the review.

The director left in January 2019.

"City officials indicated that they have corrected these deficiencies," according to the report.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in Wednesday's release that the city of Kingston should do a better job of controlling how money is spent and documented.