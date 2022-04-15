Concert to benefit children affected by war in Ukraine to be held May 7 in Oak Ridge

The event is called "Music can Unite" and will be held from 4:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. in AK Bissell Park.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Musicians and some of their fans are expected to gather in an Oak ridge park on May 7 for a concert to benefit children who were affected by the war in Ukraine.

They posted about the event on social media, and said they would soon announce who would be playing at the event. Anyone who wants to donate can scan a QR code to donate through PayPal.