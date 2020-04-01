BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) awarded a Friendsville teen with the Silver Congressional Award.

Burchett presented Eden Carnes with award at the Blount County Courthouse on Friday.

The award is given to young Americans who apply for the program and demonstrate their ability with setting goals in four areas: public service, personal development, physical fitness and exploration.

Burchett said Carnes spent time volunteering at the historic Mabry-Hazen House, developing an 'I Spy' program for young museum visitors. She also completed her first 5k race, spent time learning about the 134th Air Refueling Wing by job shadowing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, and coached a team of elementary school students in the 4-H Junior Horse Club.

"It's the highest award that Congress can give to a young civilian, and I'm honored that I represent her," Burchett said. "Her family and friends are all here and she supports our military. She supports our country."

U.S. Congress established the Congressional Award in 1979 to recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people. The program is open to young people age 14-24 regardless of ability, circumstance or socioeconomic status.

To learn more about the award, click here.