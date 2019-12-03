Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) is calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in the U.S. to determine if they are safe to fly following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Cohen is a senior member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation.

He sent a letter to acting FAA administrator Daniel Elwell Tuesday, saying he was concerned about the FAA not grounding the 737 Max 8 airplanes following a crash that killed 157 this week and another 737 Max 8 crash in October in Indonesia that killed all 189 people on board.

"Boeing 737 Max 8 planes have already been grounded in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa," Cohen wrote. "The FAA should be leading the world in aviation safety, not dragging its feet."

Currently, 54 different carriers fly an estimated 350 of the 737 Max 8 aircraft. According to the FAA and Boeing, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the only two domestic carriers flying the aircraft.

American Airlines currently operates at least 24 of the planes and said in a statement following Sunday’s crash that they have no plans to ground them at this moment.

“American Airlines extends our condolences to the families and friends of those on board Ethiopian Airlines flight 302. We will closely monitor the investigation via Boeing and the National Transportation Safety Board,” the airline said.

Southwest Airlines, which operates at least 31 of the planes, also said they would not be grounding any of them.