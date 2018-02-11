Knoxville — Republican Tim Burchett has won the election for U.S. House in Tennessee's second congressional district.

Thank you #TN02 voters. I am humbled by your support. https://t.co/aRj9lAWJyS — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 7, 2018

Burchett used his acceptance speech to thank his supporters and the friends who helped in his campaign.

He said this victory is the realization of a lot of hard work from a lot of people.

He recognized the hardships of his parents that got him to this position.

"Dadgumit, I'm going to Congress. America really is the land of opportunity," he said.

Democrat Renee Hoyos said she knew it was an uphill battle, but she is happy because she accomplished her two goals of running without PAC money and negative ads.

"I'm really proud of the campaign we ran," she said.

She received the highest number of Democratic votes for this seat, and she thinks this could be indicative of future change.

She said the best part of her campaign was meeting so many people in the district and hearing their takes on the issues.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Tim Burchett and Renee Hoyos are vying Tuesday to take over the Knoxville area congressional seat that's been held by the same family for more than 50 years.

Burchett, a Republican, and Hoyos, a Democrat, have run a spirited race for the district that spreads from Loudon County northeast through Knox, Jefferson and Grainger counties and over to Claiborne County.

It's been held by someone named John Duncan since the 1960s.

John J. Duncan, former mayor of Knoxville, represented the region from 1965 to 1988. John J. Duncan Jr. then took his son's place and announced last year that this term would be his last.

It's been a Republican-dominated district for more than 100 years.

It's also a seat Burchett long has been assumed to seek.

He got into politics in the 1990s, serving as first a state House member and later a state senator from Knoxville. In 2010, he won the first of two terms as Knox County mayor.

Burchett is term-limited as mayor. He has said he'd support some form of term limits if he's elected to Congress.

Hoyos served 14 years as executive director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network, an environmental champion. She grew up in Northern California.

She's been chairperson of the board of directors of the national Clean Water Network. She's also been on the board of the Bijou Theater and chair of the Knoxville Transportation Authority.

Both have hit East Tennessee neighborhoods, shaking hands and knocking on doors.

They've had limited face-offs. They sat down together to discuss their positions this summer on WBIR's "Inside Tennessee" and they've appeared together in one area debate, although Hoyos pressed for more.

Her lead issues have included expanded health care access. Burchett preaches limited government spending and limited government growth.

Burchett has easily outspent Hoyos, campaign reports show.

He's raised more than $900,000 and spent more than $760,000, figures show. She's raised about $311,000 and spent close to $245,000. Those figures will be updated after the election.

