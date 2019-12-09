MARYVILLE, Tenn. — An expansion of Tennessee's first STEM school for upper-school students is officially underway.

Students, teachers, and local business and government leaders attended Clayton-Bradley Academy's ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of its final expansion.

The expansion is part of a new 22,498 square foot facility, called the “Student Union Educational Building." It will add new science labs, classrooms, educational technology, food services and other accommodations. The expansion also includes six new classrooms and additional green space for a glimpse of the outdoors.

School administrators expect to finish construction in fall 2020.

An aerial view of construction at Clayton-Bradley Academy.

Clayton-Bradley Academy

Mary Bogert, the vice chair of Innovative Education Partnership, said the new spaces will play an important role in the school's focus on modern learning techniques.

“Clayton-Bradley Academy’s vision is to reimagine education, and as part of that is its dedication to reimagining the spaces that foster learning and the innovative educational tools and curriculum we provide," Bogert said.

Clayton-Bradley Academy was founded in 2013. More than 300 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade attend the small academy.

