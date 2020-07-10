Construction begins on new dog park at New Harvest Park

The New Harvest Dog Park will feature a half-acre for dogs 30 pounds and under, and another acre for dogs over 30 pounds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Parks and Recreation began working on construction for a new dog park at New Harvest Park.

On Tuesday, Crews began grading about two acres of wooded area near the overflow parking lot, according to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The New Harvest Dog Park will feature a half-acre for dogs 30 pounds and under, and another acre for dogs over 30 pounds.

According to a release, the plan is to open the new dog park by Spring 2021.

“We are really excited about this project because there isn’t currently a dog park in this area of the county,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We have several out west and one in the south and all are well used. We expect the same with this park. Also, on behalf of Knox County, I would like to thank Randy and Jenny Boyd for continuing to help make Knox County the most dog friendly community in the country.”

In total, the county plans to build five new parks within the next few years, the release said.

The projects are funded by a contest and grant program initiative funded by the Boyd Family Foundation, which set aside $50,000 for each dog park.