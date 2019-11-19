KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At the intersection between Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road, there is only a ditch and a few houses. Soon, that will change.

The Maddox company, a Knoxville real estate firm, plans to build a shopping center at the intersection. The Grassy Creek Shopping Center will link West Knoxville and I-40 with North Knoxville and I-75, according Maddox's website.

The Maddox Company

The shopping center is planned to span almost 30 acres and will feature a Food City, along with other restaurants and retailers, according to the Maddox Company.

They also say that construction will begin immediately, and that the Food City location should open its doors in Fall of 2020.