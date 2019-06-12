The City of Oak Ridge is getting close to finishing construction on a new preschool at Scarboro Park.

Oak Ridge Schools provided a sneak peak of the work, saying it's getting really excited for the opening -- which is anticipated to take place in spring 2020.

The city broke ground on the new school back in January. For years, the preschool has been operating out of Central Office -- so the new school will give preschoolers their own place to learn.

The preschool project will also bring other improvements to Scarboro Park, including lighted basketball and tennis courts, a baseball field, a walking trail, and a public pavilion.