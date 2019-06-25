KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The West Side YMCA broke ground Monday on a new outdoor aquatic expansion.

The expansion will feature a new 10-lane pool, green space, a wading pool for children, and a renovated program pavilion with new locker rooms.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and others were there to celebrate the groundbreaking Monday.

"Above all, we’ll continue our commitment to our community, partnering with Knox County Schools, Tennessee Aquatics, our neighbors in West Hills, and others to ensure this pool is accessible first and foremost to our dedicated Y members, but also to local swim teams and water polo teams, and families from all over East Tennessee," YMCA East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson said in a release.

The YMCA said it hopes to finish work on the expansion by Memorial Day next year.