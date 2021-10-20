Construction underway on new Yee-Haw Brewing building on Broadway

Yee-haw Brewing Company moved into the former Elkmont Exchange building back in January.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Construction is underway at the new Yee-Haw Brewing building on Broadway, in North Knoxville.

Officials said crews are working on a large, pet-friendly outdoor area for patrons. In January, Yee-Haw Brewing bought the building and started moving in. It was previously the location of Elkmont Exchange, a popular bar and restaurant in North Knoxville.

"We've always called East Tennessee home, but Knoxville is our largest market as far as beer goes," Charles Ellis, the general manager of the brewery. "So, we're really excited to be a part of the town properly as we move forward in the industry."

Yee-Haw Brewing also has locations in Johnson City, Pigeon Forge, Nashville and Greenville, South Carolina.

No timeline was immediately available for when the new location will open.