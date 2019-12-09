KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Okay everybody, tell your friends in low places-- you've got a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Nov. 16 Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium!

The concert, part of the national Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, will be at 7 p.m. that Saturday, and the first to be held in the stadium in 16 years.

And yes, alcohol will be sold, too.

You could wait until tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. to buy your own for $94.95... or you could try to win a pair before they even go on sale.

Here's how:

1. Watch WBIR from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Throughout the shows that air then, WBIR will be giving away three pairs of tickets to the concert.

2. When the time is right, and they'll let you know on your screen, call the WBIR contest line. BUT, don't call too early, because you'll want to be the 10th caller after they announce it on air.

3. They will do this three times throughout the shows, so if you don't win at first, be sure to keep watching!

So, what's the contest line phone number?

Call WBIR at 865-525-4772.

Didn't win? We're sorry! But the good news...

UT

You can buy tickets online, call 1-877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster app starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. There will be no ticket sales at the Neyland Stadium box office on Sept. 13.

But be aware, fans are encouraged to create Ticketmaster accounts ahead of Sept. 13 since ticket demand is expected to be "intense," UT said in a news release, and that will make purchasing tickets faster.

Neyland has a capacity of 102,455, according to UT, and there will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. The concert will be held rain or shine.