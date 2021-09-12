Mental Health PSA Competition

KAPPI and the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee are calling for entries to a PSA competition.

The Knox Adolescent Partners in Prevention Initiative (KAPPI) and the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee are calling for entries to a Public Service Announcement (PSA) Competition.

Middle and high school students are invited to create a 30-second video focusing on one of the two following topics:

What I wish others knew about mental health: What you want other people to see or think of when they think about their own mental health or that of those around them. Tools to Thrive: What people can do to prioritize their mental health, build resiliency in the face of trauma or obstacles, support those who are struggling, or work towards a path of recovery.