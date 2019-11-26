You may be paying a little extra this year for your fresh Christmas tree. Farmers say the demand is high and the inventory is still low from the "great tree recession" nearly a decade ago.

It's a nationwide Christmas tree shortage that's affecting farms in East Tennessee. Buyers have been seeing those price spikes for a few years now. Farmers say the solution to the problem is a lot of patience.

Bluebird Christmas Tree Farm in Anderson County is an experience. Every sapling and seed is something owner Leo Collins doesn't take for granted.

"You plan ahead and that's always an estimate of like 'I wonder how many do we need to have growing right now for eight years from now,' " Collins questioned.

He's seen the highs and lows.

"It takes eight years to grow a tree and there was a surplus some years ago where people quit planting trees and then there was a shortage so they started planting more," Collins said. "It's a cycle that they go through."

The National Christmas Tree Association claims there's a nationwide shortage of the evergreens and it's been like that for nearly a decade.

"But we're in better shape than we were last year in fact," Collins admitted. "So we have more trees in the field and in here."

Collins said that's still not enough, though. The farm bags and sells trees fast.

That means the price isn't cut. Collins said families will be paying more until the inventory goes back up.

"Not enough trees planted eight years ago to handle the number now," Collins explained.

The good news is it won't always be that way and Collins said families should look toward 2021.

"So right now we're at the tail end of the shortage," Collins predicted. "Next year it should be basically the same as this year and then the shortage should be over."

Collins said it's not a great idea to wait until the last minute to get a real tree. If you do, you may be left with slim pickings or nothing at all.