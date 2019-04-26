HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation says two contracting companies are making progress in repairing portions of SR-66 and SR-70, after landslides hit Hawkins County last February.

On SR-70, the contractor Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc. is continuing to stabilize portions of the large failure area. They are also working to divert water through the slide area westward.

And on I-66, TDOT says the contractor Summers & Taylor Inc. is starting on seven pre-approved repair areas. That project broke ground on Thursday, April 18.

The two aforementioned contractors were awarded these emergency contracts, estimated at $8,721,569 and $15,184,562 respectively, to repair the roads after devastating landslides hit the area last February.

One man was killed on SR-70 because of those landslides.

TDOT estimates the SR-70 project will be completed in August, and SR-66 will be reopened, by October 15, 2019.