Controlled burns scheduled on Dept. of Energy Oak Ridge Reservation

The North Boundary Greenway and trails located on DOE land west of Wisconsin Avenue on the day of the controlled burn, and for two days following.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In February of this year, the U.S. Department of Energy said it began a series of controlled burns of grassland areas on the DOE Oak Ridge Reservation, as part of an overall effort to reduce the risk of wildland fires in collaboration with the Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF), TWRA, and the City of Oak Ridge Fire Department.

Beginning the week of April 5, controlled burning activity is scheduled to take place along the Oak Ridge Reservation boundary near Wisconsin Avenue and the North Boundary Greenway and on the west side of Wisconsin Avenue to the new Boulder Trail., according to a release from the Department of Energy.

The North Boundary Greenway and trails located on DOE land west of Wisconsin Avenue on the day of the controlled burn, and for two days following, according to the DOE. Signs will be posted.