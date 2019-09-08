COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A Cookeville High School student is suspended while investigators look into claims that he threatened to shoot up the school.

According to a letter sent by school administrators to faculty, students, and parents, on Thursday a student overheard another student who was upset saying that he "would bring an AR and shoot up the school.”

She told her mother, who then contacted a teacher. That teacher notified school administrators, who brought it to the attention of the school resource officers.

The SROs spoke to the student, who did confirm that he made the statement. He was taken into custody just after midnight. He will not be allowed to return to school until a "thorough threat assessment is conducted by a team including school administrators, law enforcement officers, and mental health professionals to determine the level of the threat."

School officials commended the student who reported the threat and the adults who responded quickly.

Cookeville is located in Putnam County in Middle Tennessee, about halfway between Knoxville and Nashville.