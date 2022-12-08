Cookies brought by student sent for testing after Volunteer students becomes ill

Both students were treated and parents were notified after the cookies were eaten, according to school officials.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn — Cookies brought by a student at Volunteer High School Thursday have been sent for testing after two students became ill after eating a portion of the cookies, according to officials.

At least two students ate part of the cookies, school officials said. Both students were treated and parents were notified.

An assistant principal searched a backpack that contained three cookies, two vape pens and one cart containing THC, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

The rest of the cookies were taken by law enforcement and sent off for testing, school officials said.

Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson sent News 5 the following statement:

"At this point, we have been informed that a student brought cookies to school on Dec 7. At least two female students ingested at least portions of these cookies. Upon eating them, at least one student became visibly ill. Nursing staff on campus worked with the students in question. Parents were notified and students were medically treated. The remaining cookies were confiscated and were turned over to law enforcement for testing. Tox screening on the cookies has not been received as of this morning. School-level discipline has been administered, with additional discipline and/or charges pending results of the tox screen. School site personnel are still investigating this situation in collaboration with law enforcement."

Additionally, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson sent the following statement: