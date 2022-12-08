Cookies brought by student sent for testing after Volunteer students becomes ill

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn — Cookies brought by a student at Volunteer High School Thursday have been sent for testing after two students became ill after eating a portion of the cookies, according to officials.
At least two students ate part of the cookies, school officials said. Both students were treated and parents were notified.
An assistant principal searched a backpack that contained three cookies, two vape pens and one cart containing THC, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
The rest of the cookies were taken by law enforcement and sent off for testing, school officials said.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson sent News 5 the following statement:
"At this point, we have been informed that a student brought cookies to school on Dec 7. At least two female students ingested at least portions of these cookies. Upon eating them, at least one student became visibly ill. Nursing staff on campus worked with the students in question. Parents were notified and students were medically treated. The remaining cookies were confiscated and were turned over to law enforcement for testing. Tox screening on the cookies has not been received as of this morning. School-level discipline has been administered, with additional discipline and/or charges pending results of the tox screen. School site personnel are still investigating this situation in collaboration with law enforcement."
Additionally, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson sent the following statement:
"On December 07, 2022, at approximately 9:30 AM, School Resource Deputy Paul Daniel was called to the Counseling Office at Volunteer High School in Church Hill. Upon arrival Dr. Greg Sturgill, Principal and the school nurse were monitoring a female student’s vitals, with an elevated heart rate. It was reported that she might have eaten an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class. Later, Deputy Daniel was called to the Nurses Office with another student throwing up, similar vitals and symptoms as first student. Deputy Daniel was then called to Dr. Sturgill's Office, in reference to a student’s backpack, that had been searched by the Assistant Principal and three wrapped cookies, two vape pens and one cart containing THC had been located. The student appeared to be under the influence. The Principal took one of the cookies that had been found in the students backpack to the nurse's office, where that student confirmed she had eaten one of those cookies given to her by a student. The two students checked by the Nurse were taken to the hospital by their parents. Deputy Daniel is continuing investigation into the incident. This is an active investigation, no other information or details are available."