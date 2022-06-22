Cocke County opens temporary cooling stations amid high temperatures

All cooling stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, June 24.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Cocke County has opened some temporary cooling stations throughout the county due to high temperatures.

The Newport Community Center Gymnasium location is serving as a cooling station and has showers available at no cost.

The Cosby Volunteer Fire Department and the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department are also serving as cooling stations, but do not offer showers.

All cooling stations will provide bottled water.