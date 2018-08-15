Knoxville — We are excited to announce a new segment that we are starting this morning and will continue throughout the entire school year. It's called "Cool Schools." Russell Biven and Mike Witcher will be live at a different East TN school every Wednesday highlighting what's "cool" about that school. Every school is different-- they each have something unique to them. So let's find out what that is!

Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy

Russell visited with School Principal Dr. Amy Brace to talk about the cool things happening at this school. They've got a morning news broadcast that goes live at 7:33 a.m., a newly added disc golf course that a PE teacher worked to add, a Leader in Me Program that teaches students leadership skills and goal setting and a community schools program that offers supports for families. Want to see it all for yourself? Watch the video below.

Cedar Bluff Elementary School

Russell and Mike were at Cedar Bluff Elementary on August 22 to see what's happening-- and boy, do they have a lot going on! Russell got called to Principal Keith Cottrell's office, it was the first day of kindergarten and we got a look at the lunch menu. And this cool school has a totally cool student named Hannah Spradling, whose love of reading got her an invite to dine with the Governor in Nashville.

Copper Ridge Elementary School

While Russell went to school on August 29, Mike was "playing hooky." It's ok, though, because Russell got to interview School Principal Jennifer Atkins about what's going on at the Cool School. They've got a morning news team that announces the lunch menu and recites the pledge, as well as an awesome Girls on the run team that promotes both running and confidence for girls-- and they've got an awesome pump-up song. Want to see them perform the song and dance for yourself? Watch the video below.

Dogwood Elementary School

Russell went to check out Dogwood Elementary on September 5-- and the students there showed him a thing or two! Russell jumped in to a bucket with Principal Lana Shelton-Lowe, it was house spirit day for the kids and, last but certainly not least, we got to take a look at the lunch menu. Watch the video below to see Russell get schooled at an anchor desk and do a disco dance.

Northwest Middle School

Blue Grass Elementary School

On September 12, Russell went to his first middle school of the school year! He got to hang out with some kids, saw some cheerleaders and got to talk to teach, as well as the principal. Watch the video below to see his whole visit!

Russell and Mike went to explore Bluegrass Elementary and saw quite a bit of the school on September 18. They learned from the pros about how to put together a great morning news show, saw a STEM lab in action and spoke with Principal Brian Cantrill, who's seen a thing or two, including the school's roof for a coupon challenge. And Mike even played dodgeball with the kids! Watch the video below to see all the fun they had at this Cool School.

Spring Hill Elementary School

Russell, well, he was never early to school growing up.. but on September 26, he was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at Spring Hill to interview Principal Beth Lankey, look at some traditions of the school like the 5th grader basketball game, and how they're taking steps forward too with their STEM program. Watch the video below to see the kids show off their robotics skills.

