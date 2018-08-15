Knoxville — We are excited to announce a new segment that we are starting this morning and will continue throughout the entire school year. It's called "Cool Schools." Russell Biven and Mike Witcher will be live at a different East TN school every Wednesday highlighting what's "cool" about that school. Every school is different-- they each have something unique to them. So let's find out what that is!

Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy

Russell visited with School Principal Dr. Amy Brace to talk about the cool things happening at this school. They've got a morning news broadcast that goes live at 7:33 a.m., a newly added disc golf course that a PE teacher worked to add, a Leader in Me Program that teaches students leadership skills and goal setting and a community schools program that offers supports for families. Want to see it all for yourself? Watch the video below.

Cedar Bluff Elementary School

Russell and Mike were at Cedar Bluff Elementary on August 22 to see what's happening-- and boy, do they have a lot going on! Russell got called to Principal Keith Cottrell's office, it was the first day of kindergarten and we got a look at the lunch menu. And this cool school has a totally cool student named Hannah Spradling, whose love of reading got her an invite to dine with the Governor in Nashville.

Copper Ridge Elementary School

While Russell went to school on August 29, Mike was "playing hooky." It's ok, though, because Russell got to interview School Principal Jennifer Atkins about what's going on at the Cool School. They've got a morning news team that announces the lunch menu and recites the pledge, as well as an awesome Girls on the run team that promotes both running and confidence for girls-- and they've got an awesome pump-up song. Want to see them perform the song and dance for yourself? Watch the video below.

Dogwood Elementary School

Russell went to check out Dogwood Elementary on September 5-- and the students there showed him a thing or two! Russell jumped in to a bucket with Principal Lana Shelton-Lowe, it was house spirit day for the kids and, last but certainly not least, we got to take a look at the lunch menu. Watch the video below to see Russell get schooled at an anchor desk and do a disco dance.

Northwest Middle School

Blue Grass Elementary School

On September 12, Russell went to his first middle school of the school year! He got to hang out with some kids, saw some cheerleaders and got to talk to teach, as well as the principal. Watch the video below to see his whole visit!

Russell and Mike went to explore Bluegrass Elementary and saw quite a bit of the school on September 18. They learned from the pros about how to put together a great morning news show, saw a STEM lab in action and spoke with Principal Brian Cantrill, who's seen a thing or two, including the school's roof for a coupon challenge. And Mike even played dodgeball with the kids! Watch the video below to see all the fun they had at this Cool School.

Spring Hill Elementary School

Russell, well, he was never early to school growing up.. but on September 26, he was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at Spring Hill to interview Principal Beth Lankey, look at some traditions of the school like the 5th grader basketball game, and how they're taking steps forward too with their STEM program. Watch the video below to see the kids show off their robotics skills.

Karns Elementary School

Russell strolled on over to Karns Elementary on October 3 to check out what cool things this school has in store. He checked in with Principal Shay Siler, took a look at the beautiful murals painted on the ceiling, got chased by the safety patrol and joked with 10News Anchor Heather Waliga about her own Karns days, checking out her yearbook photo in the library.

Beaumont Magnet Academy

Russell went to check in on Beaumont on October 17, which just celebrated the grand opening of the new Beaumont Arts Playspace back in May. Cheryl Burchett, one of the school's art teachers, won a $100,000 grant to transform an unused place into a work of art in 2016. And, well, Russell also got sent to the principal's office... again. This time though, it was with Principal Windy Clayton. Check it out.

Sterchi Elementary School

Russ hit the road to check out Sterchi's stock, October 24's Cool School. He got a tardy, spoke with the principal, learned about the details of "reflex math" from some enthusiastic (and not-so-enthusiastic) students, but also still fit in some fun and games with the safety patrol kiddos, along with more antics during his visit. Watch the video below to learn just what reflex math entails... from the students themselves!

Brickey-McCould Elementary

Kenny and Dolly take Cool Schools! 10News Anchors Abby Ham and Russell Biven dressed up for this Halloween edition of Cool Schools as Dolly and Kenny, and they had some pretty realistic costumes! The teachers and kids dressed up in their Halloween best too, with a pirate and a knight a few of the costumes among them! Check out the costumes in the video below.

