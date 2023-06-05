'Thank you, Knoxville' | After almost 50 years, Copper Cellar closes on Cumberland Ave.

Copper Cellar was established in 1975 on Cumberland Avenue, near the University of Tennessee campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Copper Cellar has closed its doors after almost 50 years on Cumberland Avenue.

After its establishment in 1975, Copper Cellar is no longer serving the burgers, fries and tots that made the restaurant a standout location for students at the nearby University of Tennessee, and for anyone craving a bite in Knoxville. The restaurant posted on social media that it was officially closed as of Monday.

They said diners could continue eating at their Kingston Pike location in West Knoxville, and they said people could continue following their social media pages for specials and updates.

"We hope to see you soon at our West location, or one of the many other Copper Cellar family of restaurants," they said.

The Cumberland Avenue location was modeled after a bar in Chicago and was designed for social events with an elevated bar towards the center of the restaurants. According to its website, the restaurant included a collection of chandeliers, cut-glass and stained glass windows, and the original restaurant also featured a piano in an alcove above the entry door.

It was also the original restaurant before more Copper Cellar locations opened across Knoxville.