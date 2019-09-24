COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cornfield caught fire Monday in the Glendale area of Cocke County, according to fire officials.

The fire happened on the Hamblen County line.

Fire officials haven't said what caused the fire yet but said the field had just been cut and most of the crops had been harvested.

Centerview Volunteer Fire Department stayed on scene to mop up any remaining hot spots and make sure nothing flared back up, according to the Cocke County Fire Department.

The scene was cleared around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

PHOTOS: Cornfield fire in Cocke County

A spell of dry, hot weather has left East Tennessee vulnerable to fires.

Officials in Morristown, Greeneville, New Market and Sevierville have all issued temporary bans on open burning. This ban follows a spell of dry, hot weather, which left the areas vulnerable to fires.

RELATED: Maryville, Morristown, Greeneville, Sevierville, New Market, Big South Fork issue temporary burning bans

As of Sept. 23, 2019, a permit is required for outdoor burning statewide.

Typically, burn permits are required statewide Oct. 15 to May 15. Many cities and municipalities require permits year-round but state officials decided to start early since the dry weather just won't quit.

RELATED: Tennessee burn permit season begins early

RELATED: Crews continue to put out hot spots following fire north of McGhee Tyson Airport; blaze is contained

RELATED: Dry weather dampens business for East Tennessee landscapers