A man is in jail following a multi-county chase from Claiborne County to Knox County.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, 911 was notified that the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office was chasing a suspect in a stolen black Ford F-150 on Highway 33.

Union County deputies were called to assist along with Maynardville and Plainview police.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips, but were unsuccessful. The pursuit continued into Knox County where officers said the suspect struck a Union County deputy's vehicle and rear-ended another.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office deployed Air Watch to assist in the pursuit, which continued onto East Emory Road toward Tazewell Pike and onto multiple back roads.

Eventually, deputies said the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Michael Braden from Corryton, pulled into Graceland Estates off Tazewell Pike and was taken into custody.

The UCSO said Braden is being held in their jail on a $100,000 bond and is facing charges for felony evading arrest, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, vandalism of government property, and theft over $10,000. More charges are pending for the other counties involved.